No Iranians killed in retaliatory strikes on IRGC, militias: Pentagon

The Pentagon’s initial assessment is that no Iranians were killed in the US airstrikes last week, which Washington said were the first of many attacks to come in retaliation for a deadly drone attack on American troops last month.

The US military on Friday carried out the first of what American officials have said will be a “multi-tiered” response to attacks by Iran’s Quds Force and militias it backs in the Middle East.

The United States Central Command said its forces conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) and affiliated militia groups. “US military forces struck more than 85 targets, with numerous aircraft to include long-range bombers flown from United States. The airstrikes employed more than 125 precision munitions,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

On Monday, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen Pat Ryder said it would be fair to conclude that there likely were casualties associated with these strikes. However, the US is not aware of any Iranians being killed during the attacks, he said.

Ryder also said that the US was going after terrorists with links to Iran’s IRGC and not fighters who are part of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). The PMF is part of Iraq’s security forces. “As we conduct these strikes, we’re very focused on Iranian-backed proxy groups and not the PMF,” Ryder told reporters during a press briefing.

US attacked almost 170 times since October

American and Coalition forces have been attacked three times in Iraq and Syria since the US began its retaliatory strikes on Iran-backed militias last week, according to a US defense official.

US and Coalition troops in Iraq, Syria and Jordan have now been targeted 169 times since Oct. 17, the official told Al Arabiya English.

On Sunday night, a one-way attack drone hit a base housing American troops in Syria. “Multiple SDF casualties reported and significant damage to infrastructure,” the defense official said. US-backed Kurdish fighters said six members were killed at the al-Omar base in Syria.

On Monday morning, one rocket attack was launched at Mission Support Site Euphrates, Syria. No injuries or damage to infrastructure was reported.

