Around 8,000 displaced people evacuated from Gaza’s Al-Amal Hospital: Red Cross

Around 8,000 displaced people have been evacuated from a besieged hospital in Gaza’s main southern city of Khan Younis where they had sought refuge, the Red Cross said on Tuesday.



“The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is beyond catastrophic,” Tommaso Della Longa, spokesman for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), told reporters in Geneva.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



He said the ICRC was told the Al-Amal hospital, run by the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS), had been largely emptied following a lengthy siege by Israeli forces.



“Eight thousand internally displaced people who sought refuge in our Palestinian Red Crescent hospital in Khan Younis ... left the hospital yesterday,” he explained.



He said Al-Amal had been under siege for more than two weeks, surrounded by heavy shelling and fighting. It was hit several times, including on Friday, when a PRCS volunteer was killed.



Around 100 elderly, wounded and disabled patients remained there, with about 100 staff and volunteers, the ICRC said.



Even before the evacuation, Al-Amal had faced immense challenges, including dire shortages of medicines, food and water, Della Longa said.



“Replenishing stocks was almost impossible,” as was access for ambulances.



The PCRS said on Tuesday: “Continuous violent bombardment and gunfire in the vicinity of the association’s Al-Amal hospital [continued], resulting in shrapnel flying at the hospital.”

Protected under international law



The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said circumstances at nearby Al-Nasser hospital were also alarming.



“The Israeli occupation is tightening its siege on Al-Nasser medical complex and targeting its perimeter intensively,” said spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra.



He said there were 450 wounded people, 300 medical staff and 10,000 displaced people on the premises, which was suffering “severe shortages” of anesthetics and medicines.



“Generators in Al-Nasser medical complex will stop within four days as a result of the lack of fuel,” al-Qudra said. He also accused Israeli forces of “preventing the movement of ambulances.”



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Hospitals -- protected under international humanitarian law -- have been hit repeatedly during Israeli strikes on Gaza since the war erupted four months ago.



The Israeli military accuses Hamas of using medical facilities as command centers, a charge it denies.



Hamas fighters’ October 7 attack in Israel resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.



The militants seized around 250 hostages.



Israel has retaliated with a massive military offensive that has killed at least 27,585 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Palestinian territory’s health ministry.



Read more:

Blinken in Egypt on tour to seek ‘enduring end’ to Israel-Hamas war



Israel presses onslaught in Gaza’s Khan Younis as death toll mounts to 27,585



Israeli-Hamas war: Tanks cut off two hospitals in storming of Gaza’s Khan Younis