Israeli forces kill 6 Palestinian policemen securing aid truck: Gaza health ministry

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Israeli forces on Tuesday killed six Palestinian police officers, who witnesses told AFP had been securing the passage of an aid truck.

“Six Palestinian police officers killed as a result of the Israeli occupation targeting their vehicle in the Khirbat al-Adas neighborhood in Rafah,” a ministry statement said.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Witnesses said the officers had been securing the passage of a flour truck when Israeli aircraft hit their car, ripping the passengers to pieces.

An AFP photographer at the scene saw blood sprayed across part of the crushed vehicle, bearing a police emblem on the hood.

First responders covered a body with blankets and loaded it into a damaged ambulance.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strike when contacted by AFP.

Palestinian police officers have been brought in to secure aid convoys travelling through Gaza, where desperate residents have clambered aboard trucks in search of vital supplies.

There have been repeated strikes on vehicles and buildings in Rafah, which is crammed with more than half of Gaza’s population.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israel’s withering military campaign since October 7 has killed at least 27,585 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

The war was sparked by an attack on Israel by Hamas militants which resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Read more:

Israel presses onslaught in Gaza’s Khan Younis as death toll mounts to 27,585

Yemen Houthi leader says group will escalate if Israeli attacks on Gaza persist

Around 8,000 displaced people evacuated from Gaza’s Al-Amal Hospital: Red Cross