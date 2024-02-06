Theme
Britain's former Prime Minister and newly appointed Foreign Secretary David Cameron walks outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain November 13, 2023. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British foreign minister David Cameron. (File photo: Reuters)

Lebanon hands British envoy note of protest over Cameron visit to Beirut

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib summoned the British ambassador and handed him a note of protest regarding British foreign minister David Cameron’s visit to Beirut, the Lebanese state news agency (NNA) said on Tuesday.

There were no further details on the reason for the note of protest.

