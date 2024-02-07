Blinken meets Israel’s Netanyahu for talks on Gaza ceasefire plan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Wednesday to push for a ceasefire as the Gaza war enters its fifth month.



Israel and Hamas have been weighing a proposal, brokered by US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators, that would be expected to temporarily halt the fighting and see Gaza hostages freed and Palestinian prisoners released.



“There’s still a lot of work to be done,” Blinken said in Doha late on Tuesday after earlier stops in Saudi Arabia and Egypt on his fifth Middle East crisis tour since the October 7 attack sparked the war.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



“But we continue to believe that an agreement is possible and indeed essential, and we will continue to work relentlessly to achieve it,” the US top diplomat told reporters.



For now, the war raged on unabated in Hamas-ruled Gaza, where the health ministry said at least 100 people were killed overnight and AFP journalists reported more heavy bombing of southern cities.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Israeli forces, in their campaign to destroy Hamas, have pushed steadily south, with the heaviest combat raging in the city of Khan Younis in recent weeks.



Fear has grown among the more than one million Palestinians now crowded into Gaza’s far south, around the city of Rafah on the Egyptian border, as the battlefront has crept ever closer.

Read more:

Iran helping Houthis determine which ships ‘more lucrative’ to target: US

Israel’s chief military spokesperson: 31 of the remaining hostages in Gaza are dead

Hamas submits response to proposed Gaza ceasefire agreement