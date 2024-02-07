Hamas official: Intend for release of largest number of Palestinians held in Israel

Senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad told Reuters on Tuesday that the group intends for the release of the largest number possible of Palestinians who are being held in Israeli prisons.

Hamad’s comments come after Hamas earlier announced that they had delivered their response to a framework agreement devised by Egypt and Qatar that aims to bring a complete ceasefire to Gaza.

“Netanyahu is trying to make everyone believe that he has or will achieve victory to preserve his coalition government,” Hamad told Reuters, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He added that it took Hamas some time to issue a response because “many of (the agreement’s) issues were unclear and ambiguous.”

Hamas said Tuesday it handed its response on a truce deal aimed at halting the war with Israel to key mediators.

“A short while ago, the Hamas movement delivered its response to the framework agreement to the brothers in Qatar and Egypt,” a statement said, referring to “a comprehensive and full ceasefire.”

The militant group has for more than a week mulled the deal drawn up in its absence at Paris talks, as international pressure mounts to end the four-month war.

