Israel’s allegations against UNRWA: Experts weigh in on motive, impact and timing

The decision by several donor countries to suspend funds for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), in response to Israel’s allegations against the agency, amounts to “collective punishment,” putting the lives of two million Palestinians at risk, experts said.



At least 19 countries, including the US and the UK, have suspended funding to UNRWA, citing Israeli allegations that 12 of the agency’s employees were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.



The UNRWA has since fired several people and promised a thorough investigation into the claims, which were not specified, while Israel has vowed to stop the agency’s work in Gaza after the war.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



Israel has, for years, called for the UN agency to be disbanded. Experts say the decision to defund UNRWA is a “disproportionate” response from donor countries who swiftly pulled funds from the agency after a dozen out of 30,000 of the agency’s employees were accused by Israel, pending a report due next month.



They also highlighted the timing of these allegations, which surfaced right after the International Court of Justice’s ruling in January, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. Some experts called it a PR move to divert the world’s attention and delegitimize UNRWA, which was referenced several times in the court ruling.



On Tuesday, UNRWA said it expected a preliminary report on Israeli allegations against its employees by early next month. The UN agency’s representative in Lebanon, Dorothee Klaus, told reporters in Beirut that 19 donors had suspended their funding, following the accusations.



“We expect a preliminary investigation report early March, based on which we assume donors would look into their decisions of having suspended funding to UNRWA,” Klaus said.



The UN’s oversight office is carrying out the investigation.

UNRWA – a longstanding obstacle to Israeli agenda

Israel has long accused UNRWA of enabling terrorism and working against the interests of the Israeli government, according to Dr Atalia Omer, an expert on the Israeli-Palestine conflict at the University of Notre Dame.



“UNRWA and its extensive infrastructure have been an obstacle to the Israeli agenda for years that seeks to render the Palestinian refugeehood, dating back to the Nakba, as irrelevant to its political and regional agendas,” Omer told Al Arabiya English.



The stated rationale is that donor countries cannot invest in organizations complicit in terrorism, according to Omer, who said that Israel’s allegations on 12 out of 30,000 UNRWA employees are a move to render the agency “hostile” and define UNRWA as “more than just a neutral humanitarian agency.”

A spokesperson for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said UNRWA perpetuates the refugee issue and is an obstacle to achieving peace in the region.

“UNRWA plays a key role in perpetuating and empowering the refugee issue and in propagating a narrative that promotes terrorism and prevents attainment of peace,” the spokesperson told Al Arabiya English.



He called UNRWA a “part of the problem,” adding that it must be replaced once the fighting has ended.

According to the spokesperson, Israel has called for a “full investigation” into the claims against UNRWA to ensure that Hamas does not “abuse” the charitable organization and its monetary resources.

‘Disproportionate’ response from donor countries

The decision of donor countries to defund UNRWA is “appallingly disproportionate” and amounts to collective punishment, according to Dr Wendy Pearlman, a political science professor at Northwestern University.

She said UNRWA is the main institution providing basic needs to Palestinians in Gaza in the absence of anyone else doing that or allowing the Palestinians to build a viable state.



“And then to turn off the tap is basically murderous. It is like creating a situation that will, without a doubt, deliberately cause suffering and death to Palestinians in Gaza, who are already suffering and being killed,” Pearlman told Al Arabiya English.



According to her, Israel has a “long history” of making accusations that have later turned out to be untrue. Even if the allegations against the 12 UNRWA employees were true, she said, defunding the entire organization based on accusations against a dozen people is “absolutely indefensible.”

“There is absolutely no principle of politics or ethics or rational thinking that justifies defunding the entire organization,” Pearlman said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Israeli foreign ministry accused “many” of UNRWA’s employees of being Hamas members and making “extensive” use of the agency’s infrastructure for “terrorist activity.”

Israel has informed UNRWA chief Phillippe Lazzarini of the accusations against the 12 staff members, but other allegations were leaked to the media that a larger number of UNRWA employees have Hamas links.



Neither Israel nor any other official source has shared with UNRWA a dossier alleging that 190 of the agency’s staff members in Gaza who are either Hamas or Islamic Jihad militants.

Allegations coincide with ICJ ruling

Israel’s allegations against UNRWA came right after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians, a legal setback for Israel, which had hoped to throw out the case completely.



According to Dr Steven Thrasher, the timing of Israel’s allegations against UNRWA could be a “PR move” to divert the attention from the court ruling.

“A few days after the ICJ ruling, you have most world powers of the West pulling away from UNRWA, and part of that was very well-timed,” Thrasher, a professor at Northwestern University, told Al Arabiya English.

“The ICJ in its ruling is referencing UNRWA several times, so they (Israel) are trying to delegitimize UNRWA as well.”



A few days after the ICJ ruling, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused UNRWA of providing false information against Israel to the ICJ, according to reports from the Israeli newspaper, The Jerusalem Post.

“Many of the charges, false and unfounded, that were leveled against us in The Hague [at ICJ] were brought by UNRWA officials,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying.

Read more:

Israel planning to replace UNRWA in Gaza with WFP, USAID: Report

UNRWA says Israeli naval fire hit food convoy in Gaza

UNRWA warns cuts may force shutdown as Gaza death toll hits 27,019