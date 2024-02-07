Israeli officials ‘looking intently’ at new Gaza truce proposal: Spokesperson

Israel said officials were “looking intently” at a new Gaza truce proposal presented by Qatari negotiators, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



“We have received an update, we have received notification from the Qatari negotiators. We are looking at them. The Mossad is looking intently at what was presented to us,” spokesperson Avi Hyman told reporters, repeating a statement from Tuesday evening.



Read more:

Blinken meets Israel’s Netanyahu for talks on Gaza ceasefire plan