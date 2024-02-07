Theme
People attend a demonstration demanding the release of the hostages taken by Hamas militants into the Gaza Strip during the Oct. 7th attack, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
People attend a demonstration demanding the release of the hostages taken by Hamas militants into the Gaza Strip. (File photo: AP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israeli officials ‘looking intently’ at new Gaza truce proposal: Spokesperson

Reuters
Israel said officials were “looking intently” at a new Gaza truce proposal presented by Qatari negotiators, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“We have received an update, we have received notification from the Qatari negotiators. We are looking at them. The Mossad is looking intently at what was presented to us,” spokesperson Avi Hyman told reporters, repeating a statement from Tuesday evening.

