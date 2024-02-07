Network blackout cuts communications for millions in war-torn Sudan

All three of Sudan’s main internet operators were offline on Wednesday, internet observatory Netblocks said on X, cutting communications for millions of people stuck in conflict zones or fleeing for their safety.



The network blackout could also freeze e-wallets that many people depend upon amid a widespread cash shortage.



Aid agencies have warned of rising hunger in Sudan and famine-like conditions in some areas, as a result of fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Two of the networks had been offline since Friday, when telecom sources and the army-aligned state news agency said the RSF had shut down the networks belonging to MTN Sudan and Sudani. Zain Sudan is now also offline, Netblocks said.



An RSF source has denied responsibility and the companies have not publicly blamed anyone for the outages.

Read more:

Iran drones become latest proxy tool in Sudan’s civil war

Warring parties are committing crimes in Darfur amid Sudan’s civil conflict: ICC

UN appeals for $4.1 bln to help war-torn Sudan, refugees