Iraq says US strikes pushing government to end US-led coalition’s mission

Iraq on Thursday condemned a US airstrike that killed a senior commander from a pro-Iran armed group accused of having been involved in attacks on American troops in the region.



The US attack on Wednesday came after a wave of strikes on Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria last week following the killing of three American troops in neighboring Jordan on January 28.



The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the commander killed Wednesday was targeted “in response to the attacks on US service members.”



The strike killed “a Kataeb Hezbollah commander responsible for directly planning and participating in attacks on US forces in the region,” according to CENTCOM.



“The United States will continue to take necessary action to protect our people. We will not hesitate to hold responsible all those who threaten our forces’ safety,” it added.



Iraqi authorities slammed the strike as a “blatant assassination” in a residential neighborhood of Baghdad.



“The international coalition is completely overstepping the reasons and objectives for which it is present on our territory,” said Yehia Rasool, the military spokesman for Iraq’s prime minister.



“This path pushes the Iraqi government more than ever before to end the coalition’s mission which has become a factor of instability for Iraq,” he added.



He was referring to the US-led international military alliance formed in 2014 to fight ISIS.



Kata’ib Hezbollah - which announced it was suspending its attacks on US forces after the deadly Jordan attack - said one of its commanders had been killed, identifying him as Abu Baqr al-Saadi. He was responsible for “military affairs” in Syria, an official from the group told AFP.



The Hashed al-Shaabi, a coalition of mainly pro-Iran paramilitaries - of which Kataeb Hezbollah is part - now integrated into Iraq’s regular security forces, also confirmed al-Saadi’s death.



An interior ministry official said a total of three people - two Kata’ib Hezbollah leaders and their driver - had died in the strike, which was carried out by a drone in the east Baghdad neighborhood of Mashtal.

‘Red lines’

The latest US strike sparked widespread condemnation in Iraq, with a pro-Iran parliamentary coalition dubbing it an attack on “Iraqi sovereignty.”



Washington has “crossed all red lines by targeting regular forces and men who contributed to defeating ISIS terrorism,” said the Coordination Framework, an alliance of pro-Iran Shia parties that includes the Hashed al-Shaabi.



Iraq’s pro-Iran Al-Nujaba movement in a statement promised a “targeted retaliation,” assuring that “these crimes will not go unpunished.”



The group added that American “violations” will not cease without “a firm official position from the Iraqi government.”



US and allied troops have been targeted more than 165 times in the Middle East since mid-October in attacks linked to a surge in violence over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.



The majority of the attacks have been claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose alliance of Iran-backed groups angered by US support for Israel in the war in Gaza.



Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group said “resistance movements in the region have total confidence” in their Iraqi counterparts and the commander’s killing will only encourage them to continue acts they say are in support of Palestinians.



The United States considers Kata’ib Hezbollah a terrorist group.



