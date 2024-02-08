Iraq, US to restart talks on future of US-led coalition this weekend

Washington and Baghdad will restart talks this weekend on the future of the US-led coalition to defeat ISIS, both countries said on Thursday, less than 24 hours after the US military struck and killed senior Iraqi militia officials.

“We look forward to continuing military-to-military conversations with our partners on Sunday afternoon as we assess our progress in our shared mission to defeat ISIS, as well as discuss the future transition of our mission,” said the head of Operation Inherent Resolve, Maj. Gen. JB Vowell.

The statement came out shortly after Iraq’s military revealed the news and a day after the drone attack in Baghdad.

This will be the second round of talks, which took place on Jan. 27 before being put on hold after Iran-backed militants attacked and killed three American soldiers and wounded dozens more in Jordan.

Wednesday’s strike by the US was the second publicly announced set of retaliatory strikes in response to the Tower 22 attack in Jordan.

