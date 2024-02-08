Over 300,000 at risk from lack of food in Gaza

Hundreds of thousands of people’s lives are at risk in north and central Gaza because of a lack of food, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees warned on Thursday.

UNRWA commissioner-general Philippe Lazzarini said the last time the agency was allowed to deliver supplies to the area was more than two weeks ago on January 23.

Other agencies providing humanitarian aid also reported blocks on getting relief into the Palestinian territory, which has been bombarded by Israel since Hamas’s deadly attack on October 7.

“Since the beginning of the year, half of our aid missions requests to the north were denied,” Lazzarini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“The @UN has identified deep pockets of starvation and hunger in northern #Gaza where people are believed to be on the verge of famine.

“At least 300,000 people living in the area depend on our assistance for their survival.”

Israel, which has blockaded the coastal territory, ordered people living in north and central Gaza to move south as it goes after those responsible for the October 7 attack.

More than half of Gaza’s estimated 2.4 million population is now crowded in the city of Rafah in the south.

But many remain in Wadi Gaza, in the center, and the north.

Georgios Petropoulos, head of the UN humanitarian agency OCHA in Gaza, said the territory was being turned “into a wasteland of hunger and despair.”

Aid agencies were being blocked, while the few trucks that make it through are mobbed by locals, who in north Gaza were “on the edge of starvation”, he told AFP on Wednesday.

“They congregate by trucks and other vehicles carrying goods sometimes in their thousands, and unload them in minutes,” he added.

World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization providing food aid, also reported only being able to get to north Gaza “a limited number of times each week.”

They now take two trucks -- one transporting meals for hospitals, and the other to deliver food to crowds on the route, it said in a statement.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on a visit to the region this week, made a new plea for more aid into Gaza.

“Preventing access prevents lifesaving humanitarian aid,” wrote Lazzarini. “With the necessary political will, this can be easily reversed.”

But Israel maintains that Hamas, which runs Gaza, of diverting aid for its own ends to prolong the five-month conflict.

