Saudi Arabia hosts top Arab diplomats, calls for recognition of a Palestinian state

Saudi Arabia hosted a meeting on Thursday with senior regional officials to discuss the ongoing Gaza war as Israel pushes ahead with its military campaign, with four top Middle Eastern diplomats reiterating calls for “irreversible” steps towards the recognition of a Palestinian state.

The meeting - held as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded his fifth crisis tour of the Middle East since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war - was attended by the foreign ministers of Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, as well as a senior Palestinian official.

In their meeting, the ministers emphasized the need to end the war on the Gaza Strip, reach an immediate and complete ceasefire, ensure the protection of civilians in accordance with humanitarian law, and lift all restrictions that impede the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave SPA reported.

They also voiced support for UNRWA, the UN Palestinian aid agency that is under fire over Israeli accu-sations that 12 staff members were involved in Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, which triggered the war.

“They also stressed the importance of taking irreversible steps to implement the two-state solution and recognize the state of Palestine on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” SPA said.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly stated its affirmation that there must be a Palestinian state with East Jerusa-lem as its capital as a solution to the decades-long Arab-Israeli conflict.

Over 25,000 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting resumed after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

More than 1,000 Israelis were killed during the attack, making it one of the deadliest the country has ever witnessed.

Israel vowed to eliminate Hamas in response, launching air strikes and a ground offensive that have killed at least 27,840 people, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza health ministry.

But Israel has rebuffed calls from the international community to reduce civilian casualties as it carries out what it says is a mission to “defeat Hamas.”

Talks are ongoing to reach a temporary ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages and prisoners.

The US, meanwhile, has publicly said it wants Israel to protect civilians, but Washington has done little to use its leverage to do so.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently returned from his fifth trip to the region since Oct. 7, where he visited several Arab and Gulf capitals as well as Israel and the West Bank.

He left the region without securing a pause in fighting, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered troops to “prepare to operate” in Rafah, the last major town in the Gaza Strip ground forces have yet to enter.

