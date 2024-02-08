Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
South Syria: Turkey , Kurd and ISIS
Turkish authorities have detained 147 people suspected of having ties to militant group ISIS in operations across 33 provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. (File photo)

Turkey detains 147 people over suspected ISIS ties

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Turkish authorities have detained 147 people suspected of having ties to militant group ISIS in operations across 33 provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Thursday.

The “Operation Heroes-49”, was carried out simultaneously across the country, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Last month, one Turkish citizen was killed by two ISIS gunmen at the Italian Santa Maria Catholic Church in Istanbul. Turkish police captured the suspected perpetrators of the attack.

Read more:

Turkey arrests 25 suspects in connection with church shooting

One killed, six wounded in attack on courthouse in Turkey’s Istanbul

Turkey detains 34 with suspected ISIS ties, minister says

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size