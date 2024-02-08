Turkey detains 147 people over suspected ISIS ties

Turkish authorities have detained 147 people suspected of having ties to militant group ISIS in operations across 33 provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Thursday.



The “Operation Heroes-49”, was carried out simultaneously across the country, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

Last month, one Turkish citizen was killed by two ISIS gunmen at the Italian Santa Maria Catholic Church in Istanbul. Turkish police captured the suspected perpetrators of the attack.

