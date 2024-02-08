US CENTCOM conducted strikes against Houthi mobile anti-ship cruise missiles

US Central Command forces conducted self-defense strikes on Wednesday against two Houthi mobile anti-ship cruise missiles prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea, a statement said on Thursday.



“Later that day, at 11:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), CENTCOM forces conducted a second strike against a Houthi mobile land attack cruise missile prepared to launch,” the statement added.



