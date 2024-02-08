Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Houthi fighters stage a rally against the U.S. government designating Houthis as a terror group and against the U.S.-led sustained airstrikes on Yemen, near Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (AP Photo /Osamah Abdulrahman )
Houthi fighters stage a rally against the US government designating Houthis as a terror group and against the US-led sustained airstrikes on Yemen, near Sanaa, Yemen, on January 25, 2024. (AP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

US CENTCOM conducted strikes against Houthi mobile anti-ship cruise missiles

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

US Central Command forces conducted self-defense strikes on Wednesday against two Houthi mobile anti-ship cruise missiles prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea, a statement said on Thursday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“Later that day, at 11:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), CENTCOM forces conducted a second strike against a Houthi mobile land attack cruise missile prepared to launch,” the statement added.

Read more:

Israel’s Netanyahu orders troops to prepare for push into Rafah

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size