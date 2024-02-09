About 30 rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon: Israeli army

About 30 rockets were fired into northern Israel from Lebanon late Thursday into early Friday, the Israeli army said.

“We can confirm that around 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward the areas of Ein Zeitim and Dalton in the north of Israel,” an army spokesperson told AFP.

Earlier on Thursday, an Israeli airstrike on a car in south Lebanon seriously wounded a military official of Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

The official was “seriously wounded and a companion was also injured” in the strike in the city of Nabatiyeh, some way from the border region that has seen almost daily exchanges of fire since the Israel-Hamas war broke out last October.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that the vehicle had caught fire after it was hit by missile fired by an Israeli drone as it entered Nabatiyeh at around 4:15 pm (1415 GMT).

The strike was later confirmed by the Israeli military.

