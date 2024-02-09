Ministry: At least 27,947 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7
The health ministry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip said Friday that at least 27,947 people have been killed in the besieged territory during the war between Palestinian militants and Israel.
The latest toll includes 107 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, while a total of 67,459 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war broke out on October 7.
