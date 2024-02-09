Attack targets area near Syrian military airport west of Damascus: Monitor

The area near a military airport west of Damascus came under attack on Friday, a war monitor reported, while the defense ministry said drones entered Syrian airspace from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said “the area of the Mazzeh military airport west of the capital Damascus was targeted,” without saying who was behind what it described as a “missile” attack.



“Positions belonging to Lebanon’s Hezbollah and other pro-Iran groups are present” in the area, added the Britain-based Observatory, which has a wide network of sources inside Syria.



The Observatory did not immediately report any casualties.



AFP correspondents in the capital reported hearing the sound of explosions.



A statement from the defense ministry meanwhile said that at around 2:10 p.m. (1110 GMT), “two drones violated Syrian air space from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan.”



“Air defense systems confronted them and they were shot down west of Damascus,” the statement added.



While neither source specified who was behind the incident, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes on Syria since civil war broke out in the country in 2011.



Contacted by AFP, the Israeli army said: “We do not comment on reports in the foreign media.”



Israel has stepped up its campaign against Iran-backed forces in its northern neighbor since its war with Hamas in Gaza began on October 7.

