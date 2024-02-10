Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Turkish anti riot police officers block the street of Santa Maria church after an attack in Istanbul, on January 28, 2024. Two assailants launched an armed attack on an Italian church in Istanbul during a religious ceremony on January 28, 2024, leaving one person dead, Turkey's interior minister said. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)
Turkish anti riot police officers block the street of Santa Maria church after an attack in Istanbul, on January 28, 2024. Two assailants launched an armed attack on an Italian church in Istanbul during a religious ceremony on January 28, 2024, leaving one person dead, Turkey's interior minister said. (AFP)

Armed attack in Turkey during Istanbul mayor election campaign injures woman

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

A woman was wounded in an armed attack on Saturday during Turkey’s ruling AK Party’s mayoral election campaign in Istanbul, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, which occurred in the city’s southwestern Kucukcekmece district, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The attackers fired with long-barreled guns and pistols but there were no further details of their identity or motive.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack on X, previously Twitter.

“No attack on our democracy, unity and solidarity will succeed,” he said.

Turkey will hold mayoral elections on March 31.

Read more:

Turkey detains 147 people over suspected ISIS ties

Russian President Putin may visit Turkey in late April - early May

One killed, six wounded in attack on courthouse in Turkey’s Istanbul

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size