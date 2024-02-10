Gaza death toll climbs to 28,064, over 67,000 injured since Oct. 7: Health ministry

At least 28,064 Palestinians have been killed and 67,611 others injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the health ministry in Gaza said in a statement on Saturday.

Israeli forces killed at least 117 Palestinians and injured 152 others over the past 24 hours in Gaza, the statement added.

