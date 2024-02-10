Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
People gather around a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 5, 2024, after it was hit during Israeli bombardment, amid ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)
People gather around a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 5, 2024, after it was hit during Israeli bombardment, amid ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas. (File photo: AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Gaza death toll climbs to 28,064, over 67,000 injured since Oct. 7: Health ministry

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

At least 28,064 Palestinians have been killed and 67,611 others injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the health ministry in Gaza said in a statement on Saturday.

Israeli forces killed at least 117 Palestinians and injured 152 others over the past 24 hours in Gaza, the statement added.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

Hamas says two killed in failed Israeli targeting of senior member in Lebanon

Saudi Arabia warns Israel’s invasion of Gaza’s Rafah will have grave consequences

At least 31 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza’s Rafah

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size