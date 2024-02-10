Hamas warns Israeli operation in Rafah may cause casualties in ‘tens of thousands’

Hamas on Saturday warned that any Israeli military operation in the Gazan city of Rafah could lead to “tens of thousands” of dead and injured.



The Palestinian militant group, at war with Israel, warned in a statement of catastrophic repercussions of going into the city, where more than one million civilians have fled to escape Israeli bombardment elsewhere in Gaza.

Aid groups warn of Rafah ‘bloodbath’ if Israel advances as death toll rises to 27,947