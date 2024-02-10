Theme
This handout picture released by the Israeli army on February 9, 2024, shows Israeli troops operating in the Gaza Strip, amid ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Hamas warns Israeli operation in Rafah may cause casualties in ‘tens of thousands’

AFP
Hamas on Saturday warned that any Israeli military operation in the Gazan city of Rafah could lead to “tens of thousands” of dead and injured.

The Palestinian militant group, at war with Israel, warned in a statement of catastrophic repercussions of going into the city, where more than one million civilians have fled to escape Israeli bombardment elsewhere in Gaza.

