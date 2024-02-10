Iran has not sought to ‘expand’ war in region: FM

The Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday neither Iran nor Lebanon had sought to expand hostilities in the region, four months after Hamas’ attack on Israel set off a series of flare-ups across the Middle East.



“Iran and Lebanon confirm that war is not the solution, and that we absolutely never sought to expand it,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told a press conference alongside his Lebanese counterpart in Beirut.



