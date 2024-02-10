Theme
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks during a press conference with his Turkish counterpart at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara on November 1, 2023. Turkey and Iran on November 1, 2023, called for a regional conference aimed at averting the spread of the Israel-Hamas war. We do not want the human tragedy in Gaza to turn into a war that affects the region's countries, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a joint media appearance with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who urged the meeting to be held as soon as possible. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP)
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. (File photo: AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Iran has not sought to ‘expand’ war in region: FM

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday neither Iran nor Lebanon had sought to expand hostilities in the region, four months after Hamas’ attack on Israel set off a series of flare-ups across the Middle East.

“Iran and Lebanon confirm that war is not the solution, and that we absolutely never sought to expand it,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told a press conference alongside his Lebanese counterpart in Beirut.

