People bury Palestinians, including those who were killed in Israeli strikes and fire, after their bodies were released by Israel, according to Palestinian health ministry officials, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at a mass grave in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 30, 2024. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israeli military says it killed two Hamas operatives in Gaza’s Rafah

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The Israeli air force killed two Hamas operatives on Saturday in Rafah, a city on the Gaza Strip’s southern border with Egypt where hundreds of thousands of war-displaced Palestinians are sheltering, the military said.

One of the targets had been responsible for security for Hamas leaders and the other served in a senior investigator for the governing militant group, a military statement said. It added that a third, Rafah-based investigator was also killed.

