A helicopter is seen next to the Jordanian flag during the Eager Lion military exercise at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman. (File Photo: Reuters)
A helicopter is seen next to the Jordanian flag during the Eager Lion military exercise at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman. (File Photo: Reuters)

Two killed in Jordanian military aircraft crash during training: Statement

Al Arabiya English
Two Jordanian military pilots were killed when their aircraft crashed during a training exercise, a military statement said on Sunday.

Major Pilot Omar Atta al-Abadi and Captain Pilot Mohammad Abdullah al-Khudair were killed after their Royal Jordanian Air Force’s training aircraft crashed during a training tour at King Hussein Air Base, the statement from the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army said.

