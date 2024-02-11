Two killed in Jordanian military aircraft crash during training: Statement
Two Jordanian military pilots were killed when their aircraft crashed during a training exercise, a military statement said on Sunday.
Major Pilot Omar Atta al-Abadi and Captain Pilot Mohammad Abdullah al-Khudair were killed after their Royal Jordanian Air Force’s training aircraft crashed during a training tour at King Hussein Air Base, the statement from the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army said.
