UAE cautions against Israeli attack on Gaza's Rafah, calls for immediate ceasefire

The UAE has warned against Israel’s military action in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah, expressing concerns over the potential loss of innocent lives and the exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.



“The Ministry reaffirmed its strong condemnation of any forced displacement of the brotherly Palestinian people, and all practices that violate the resolutions of international legitimacy and international and humanitarian law,” the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday.



It also called on the international community to work towards an “immediate” ceasefire and emphasized the UAE’s position calling for a return to negotiations to achieve a two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state to prevent a wider regional spill-over in the Middle East.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview on Sunday that the Israeli military will provide “safe passage for the civilian population” ahead of an expected assault on the overcrowded southern Gaza city of Rafah, rejecting fears of a “catastrophe.”



Despite international alarm over the potential carnage in a city crammed with more than a million displaced Palestinians, the Israeli prime minister told ABC News’ “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” the offensive was key to crushing Hamas.



Israel’s main backer, the United States, has said it does not support a ground offensive in Rafah, warning that, if not properly planned, such an operation risks “disaster.” US President Joe Biden issued his strongest criticism of Israel yet on Thursday, describing Israeli retaliation for Hamas’ October 7 attack as “over the top.”



Netanyahu’s announcement regarding an imminent assault on Rafah comes as at least 28,176 people have been killed in the besieged enclave, according to the latest figure from the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.



-With Agencies

