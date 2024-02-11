US forces strike unmanned surface vessels, anti-ship cruise missiles near Yemen

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday its forces on Feb. 10 had carried out strikes on two unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and three anti-ship cruise missiles north of Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah that were threatening ships in the area.

“CENTCOM identified these USVs and missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region,” it added.

Yemen’s Houthi militia, supported by Iran, has launched dozens of attacks against ships in the Red Sea since November, targeting boats headed for Israel in an act of “solidarity” with inhabitants of the Gaza Strip, which is in the grip of the war between Israel and Hamas.

