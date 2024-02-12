‘Around 100’ killed in predawn Israeli strikes in Rafah: Gaza health ministry

Predawn Israeli strikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah killed “around 100” people on Monday, the territory’s health ministry said in a statement.

The statement revised upward the ministry’s earlier toll of 52 people killed in the strikes on the city along the Egyptian border.

