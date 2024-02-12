Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Palestinian youth cries over the body of his mother at Kuwait Hospital following Israeli bombardments over Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 12, 2024 . (AFP)
A Palestinian youth cries over the body of his mother at Kuwait Hospital following Israeli bombardments over Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 12, 2024 . (AFP)

‘Around 100’ killed in predawn Israeli strikes in Rafah: Gaza health ministry

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Predawn Israeli strikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah killed “around 100” people on Monday, the territory’s health ministry said in a statement.

The statement revised upward the ministry’s earlier toll of 52 people killed in the strikes on the city along the Egyptian border.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

Biden tells Netanyahu plan needed for Rafah residents’ safety before military advance

Hamas warns Israel invading Gaza’s Rafah will threaten hostage talks

Netanyahu pledges ‘safe passage’ for Rafah civilians despite global concern on attack

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size