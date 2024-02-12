Hajj registration open for Saudi citizens, residents: Ministry

Hajj registration is now open for citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Sunday.

Those who are from Saudi Arabia or living in the Kingdom and wish to perform Hajj can register via the ministry’s website or through the ‘Nusuk’ application on smartphones and tablets. Bookings from those who have yet to perform Hajj will be prioritized.

Pilgrims will have the opportunity to pay the total amount upon registration or make a partial payment. The ministry has urged registrants to provide accurate data when registering and selecting Hajj packages. It also advised against using the same mobile number for multiple applications.

Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to the Muslim holy site of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. It is mandatory for all able-bodied Muslims who have sufficient resources, and must be carried out at least once during their lifetime.

Pilgrims mark Eid al-Adha at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, engaging in fervent prayers and sermons to commemorate the occasion. They perform the Tawaf al-Ifadah – known as the visiting circumambulation – which takes place after the Day of Arafat.

More than 2.5 million Muslims performed Hajj in 2023 after the COVID-related restrictions that were in place since 2020 were lifted.

