Hamas says three Israeli hostages killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Hamas’ armed wing said on Monday that three of eight Israeli hostages who were seriously injured following Israeli airstrikes had died from their wounds.

“We will postpone the announcement of the names and pictures of the dead for the coming days until the fate of the remaining wounded becomes clear,” the al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

