Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An image grab from a video released by the media office of the Palestinian Hamas movement in Gaza on its official Telegram channel on October 16, 2023 shows Abu Obeida -- spokesman for Hamas’ military wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades -- speaking with his face covered in a televised statement. (AFP)
An image grab from a video released by the media office of the Palestinian Hamas movement in Gaza on its official Telegram channel on October 16, 2023 shows Abu Obeida -- spokesman for Hamas’ military wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades -- speaking with his face covered in a televised statement. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Hamas says three Israeli hostages killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Hamas’ armed wing said on Monday that three of eight Israeli hostages who were seriously injured following Israeli airstrikes had died from their wounds.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“We will postpone the announcement of the names and pictures of the dead for the coming days until the fate of the remaining wounded becomes clear,” the al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more: Israeli forces free two hostages in Gaza’s Rafah under cover of airstrikes

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size