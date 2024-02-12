Theme
Displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, take shelter in a tent camp, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the border with Egypt, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israel calls on UN agencies to help evacuate civilians from Gaza warzones

Reuters
Israel called on UN relief agencies on Monday to help with its efforts to evacuate civilians from Gaza war zones ahead of its planned ground sweep of Rafah, a town on the enclave’s border with Egypt which is crowded with displaced Palestinians.

“We urge UN agencies to cooperate,” government spokesperson Eylon Levy said in a briefing. “Don’t say it can’t be done. Work with us to find a way.”

Israel frees two hostages in Rafah under cover of air strikes

