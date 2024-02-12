Israel calls on UN agencies to help evacuate civilians from Gaza warzones
Israel called on UN relief agencies on Monday to help with its efforts to evacuate civilians from Gaza war zones ahead of its planned ground sweep of Rafah, a town on the enclave’s border with Egypt which is crowded with displaced Palestinians.
“We urge UN agencies to cooperate,” government spokesperson Eylon Levy said in a briefing. “Don’t say it can’t be done. Work with us to find a way.”
