British Foreign Secretary David Cameron speaks during an interview in Istanbul, Turkey January 26, 2024. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron speaks during an interview in Istanbul, Turkey January 26, 2024. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israel should think before further action in Rafah, UK’s Cameron warns

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Israel should stop and think seriously before taking any further action in Rafah, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Monday, after airstrikes in the southern Gaza city that is the last refuge of about a million displaced civilians.

Local health officials said 67 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in the airstrikes, under the cover of which Israel freed two hostages.

Asked about the situation in Rafah and whether Israel had gone beyond international law, Cameron told reporters: “We think it is impossible to see how you can fight a war amongst these people. There’s nowhere for them to go.”

“We are very concerned about the situation and we want Israel to stop and think very seriously before it takes any further action. But above all, what we want is an immediate pause in the fighting and we want that pause to lead to a ceasefire.”

