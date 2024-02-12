Resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict is through two-state solution: Nusseibeh
UAE’s ambassador to the United Nations Lana Nusseibeh said on Monday that there must be an irreversible progression towards a two-state solution with regards to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Nusseibeh was speaking during a panel discussion at the Dubai’s World Government Summit.
