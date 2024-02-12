UNRWA chief says he has no intention to resign
Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations’ agency UNRWA, said on Monday he had “no intention to resign” following allegations that some staff members participated in the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7.
The UN agency provides aid to Palestinians in Gaza and since the allegations were made, a number of donor countries have suspended funding. UNRWA has launched an investigation and dismissed staff accused of involvement in the attack.
