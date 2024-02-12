Theme
The Commissioner-General of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the UNRWA headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Lazzarini said there is no haven in Gaza for civilians, including U.N. shelters and safe zones designated by Israel. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Israel Palestine Conflict

UNRWA chief says he has no intention to resign

Reuters
Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations’ agency UNRWA, said on Monday he had “no intention to resign” following allegations that some staff members participated in the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

The UN agency provides aid to Palestinians in Gaza and since the allegations were made, a number of donor countries have suspended funding. UNRWA has launched an investigation and dismissed staff accused of involvement in the attack.

