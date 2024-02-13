Theme
Buildings lie in ruin in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as seen from Israel, on February 13, 2024. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

At least 28,473 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7: Ministry

Reuters
A total of 28,473 Palestinians have been killed and 68,146 have been wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Some 133 Palestinians were killed and 162 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

