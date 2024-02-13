At least 28,473 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7: Ministry
A total of 28,473 Palestinians have been killed and 68,146 have been wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.
Some 133 Palestinians were killed and 162 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
Read more:
US, Jordan keep up pressure for Gaza ceasefire ahead of new talks