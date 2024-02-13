Hezbollah’s Nasrallah urges residents to stop using internet during Israel battle

Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah on Monday called on residents near Lebanon’s border with Israel to sacrifice using the internet for an undetermined period of time as Israeli strikes take a heavy toll on the group’s fighters and civilians along the Blue Line.

“Your phone is their agent,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech to discuss the Gaza war and international efforts to halt cross-border clashes between the Iran-backed group and Israel.

The latest reports suggested that France had presented a proposal to Lebanon that would see Hezbollah fighters withdraw away from the border and be replaced by Lebanese Armed Forces soldiers. Among the other parts of the reported deal, Hezbollah would also dismantle its outposts along the border.

So far, the proposals have looked to serve Israeli interests while ignoring Lebanese concerns, Nasrallah claimed.

“The proposals from Western delegations can be described as asking us to pay ahead of time [in return for empty promises],” he said.

Israel says around 100,000 or more residents from the north have been internally displaced as a result of the front with Hezbollah.

But Nasrallah has been adamant since the beginning of Hezbollah’s attacks that they would not stop until a ceasefire was reached in Gaza.

“This front will only stop when the aggression on Gaza ends,” he said on Monday, referring to multiple proposals and international delegations that have shuttled to and from Beirut.

Responding to threats from Israeli officials that they would launch an all-out war on Lebanon, Nasrallah threatened to displace “two million from the north, not just 100,000.”

He added: “You expand, we expand. You escalate, we escalate. We have no problem.”

As for the Israeli attacks that have killed close to 200 Hezbollah fighters since October, Nasrallah played down the role of Israeli spies on the ground or their infiltration among Hezbollah.

“I call on you to do away with your cell phones during this period because it is a deadly agent,” Nasrallah said, addressing residents in southern Lebanon as well as Hezbollah fighters. In addition to refraining from using cell phones, Nasrallah urged shops and residents in the south to turn off any surveillance cameras connected to the internet.

