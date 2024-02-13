Theme
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israel Palestine Conflict

UN would not cooperate with any forced evacuation from Gaza’s Rafah: OCHA

Reuters
The UN humanitarian office has not received any communication from Israel of a plan to evacuate Gaza’s Rafah area either alone or jointly and would not participate in any forced evacuation even if it did, a spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We have not received any official communication from Israeli officials,” Jens Laerke, spokesperson for OCHA said in response to Reuters questions about Rafah plans. “Regardless, the UN does not participate in forced, non-voluntary evacuations. There is no plan at this time to facilitate the evacuation of civilians,” he said.

Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy previously called for UN agencies to “to cooperate with Israel’s efforts to protect civilians from Hamas and evacuate them from a warzone where terrorists are trying to use them as human shields.”

