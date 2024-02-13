US calls for investigation into killing of 6-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab

The US government has called for an investigation into the “heartbreaking” death of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl who had begged Gaza rescuers to send help after being trapped by Israeli military fire.

“I will tell you that I have a little girl that’s about to turn six, and so it is just a devastating account, a heartbreaking account for this child,” US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing on Monday.

“We have asked the Israeli authorities to investigate this incident on an urgent basis,” he said.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society accused Israel of deliberately targeting the ambulance it sent to rescue Hind Rajab after she had spent hours on the phone to dispatchers begging for help with the sound of shooting echoing around.

What remains of the PRCS ambulance sent to rescue Hind Rajab 12 days ago. The ambulance was bombed by the Israeli occupation, resulting in the deaths of the crew, Yusuf Al-Zeino and Ahmed Al-Madhoun.#Gaza #NotATarget ❌#IHL #TheyKilled_Hind_YousefAndAhmed pic.twitter.com/TrCqRSvZYA — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) February 10, 2024

“The occupation deliberately targeted the Red Crescent crew despite prior coordination to allow the ambulance to arrive at the site to rescue Hind,” the Red Crescent said in a statement.

Family members found Hind’s body along with those of her uncle and aunt and their three children in a car near a roundabout in the Tel al-Hawa suburb of Gaza City, the official Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.

According to Hind’s uncle Sameeh Hamadeh, the car was peppered with bullet holes.

The plight of Hind, revealed in harrowing audio clips of her terrified conversation with rescue workers 12 days ago, underlined the impossible conditions for civilians in the face of Israel’s four-month assault on Gaza.

