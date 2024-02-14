Israel’s Netanyahu says Hamas has not presented new offer on Gaza hostage deal

Hamas presented no new offer for a Gaza hostage deal in talks in Cairo this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, and Israel would not agree to its current demands.

“Israel did not receive any new proposal from Hamas to release our hostages,” a statement from Netanyahu’s office said.

“Israel will not capitulate to Hamas’ ludicrous demands. A change in Hamas’ positions will make it possible to move forward in the negotiations.”

Netanyahu on vowed Israeli forces would carry out a “powerful” operation in Rafah after civilians in the overcrowded south Gaza city are allowed to leave.

“We will fight until complete victory and this includes a powerful action also in Rafah after we allow the civilian population to leave the battle zones,” Netanyahu said in a statement issued in Hebrew on his official Telegram account.

In a separate video statement, he said the only way to secure the release of hostages still held by Hamas militants was continued to military pressure.

