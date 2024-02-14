Israel’s Netanyahu vows ‘powerful’ operation in Gaza’s Rafah after civilians leave

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday vowed Israeli forces would carry out a “powerful” operation in Rafah after civilians in the overcrowded south Gaza city are allowed to leave.

“We will fight until complete victory and this includes a powerful action also in Rafah after we allow the civilian population to leave the battle zones,” Netanyahu said in a statement issued in Hebrew on his official Telegram account.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

In a separate video statement, he said the only way to secure the release of hostages still held by Hamas militants was continued to military pressure.

“So far we have freed 112 of our abductees through a combination of strong military pressure and firm negotiations,” he said.

“This is also the key to the release of most of our abductees: strong military pressure and very firm negotiations.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

During the October 7 attack, Hamas militants abducted some 250 hostages to the Gaza Strip.

Israeli officials say some 130 are still being held in the Palestinian territory, including 29 believed to have been killed.

The attack itself resulted in the deaths of around 1,160 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

In Israel’s retaliatory military offensive in Gaza at least 28,576 people, mostly women, children and adolescents have been killed, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

Read more:

Netanyahu pursuing Gaza war ‘for his personal career,’ says Palestine’s FM

Macron says Gaza operations must ‘cease,’ death toll ‘intolerable’

UK wants guarantee UNRWA will not employ staff willing to attack Israel, says Cameron