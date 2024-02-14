Israeli sniper fire on Gaza’s Nasser Medical Complex kills three, injures ten

At least three Palestinians were killed and 10 others injured by Israeli sniper fire on Gaza’s Nasser Medical Complex since Tuesday afternoon, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement.

Israel is planning to expand its ground assault into the city of Rafah, where over 1 million Palestinians have sought refuge from the offensive that has laid waste to much of the Gaza Strip since Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

Israeli airstrikes have in recent days started hitting Rafah, which is in the south of the Gaza Strip and abuts the Egyptian border.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described Rafah as the “last bastion” of Hamas, with four battalions of gunmen, and that Israel cannot achieve its goal of eliminating the group while they remain there.

Israel has sought to wipe out Hamas since it led the Oct. 7 attack which killed around 1,200 people and resulted in another 253 being abducted into Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

The Israeli military has already swept through most of Gaza, in a campaign that has killed more than 28,000 people, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

