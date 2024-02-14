Rocket barrage fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel kills one: Report

A rocket barrage fired from Lebanon toward Safad in northern Israel has killed at least one and wounded eight others, Israel’s Haaretz newspaper reported on Wednesday.



One of the injured people is in a serious condition, according to Ziv Medical Center in Safad.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



The rockets which were launched from southern Lebanon “were aimed at a northern Israeli base,” the report quoted the military as saying.

Israeli forces and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah have traded near-daily fire since war broke out on October 7 between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tens of thousands of people have fled homes on both sides of the border since the fighting began on October 8.

Numerous Western envoys have visited Beirut to discuss ways to de-escalate the fighting, mostly meeting with Lebanese state officials rather than Hezbollah, which is designated a terrorist organization by the United States.

With agencies

Read more:

Israeli sniper fire on Gaza’s Nasser Medical Complex kills three, injures ten

Palestinians gain little from Western sanctions against few settlers

Hamas heads to Egypt’s Cairo for truce talks as Rafah braces for Israeli assault