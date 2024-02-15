Exclusive: Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s widow doubts ISIS claims on Kayla Mueller’s death

Asma Mohammed, the first wife of slain ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, expressed in an exclusive Al Arabiya interview her skepticism regarding the accuracy of the group’s narrative on the death of US citizen Kayla Mueller.

The American aid worker from the US state of Arizona was captured by ISIS in August 2013 in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

ISIS had announced Mueller’s death in February 2015 when the group said she was killed in a Jordanian airstrike, a claim disputed by US authorities.

In the interview which aired Thursday, Mohammed, who is currently detained by Iraqi authorities, said that she met Mueller only once and learned that Mueller was one of al-Baghdadi’s “slaves.”

Mohammed said that she had no information about the circumstances surrounding Mueller’s encounter with al-Baghdadi and that she also had no information regarding her demise. However, according to several reports, Mueller was raped repeatedly by al-Baghdadi.

Washington announced in October 2019 that US troops had killed al-Baghdadi in an operation in northwestern Syria, around five years after he proclaimed an Islamic “caliphate” which he and his fighters ruled with brutality across much of Iraq and neighboring Syria.

US-backed forces defeated ISIS in Iraq in 2017, and two years later in Syria. But remnants of the group continue to attack civilians and security forces in both countries.

ISIS men ‘obsessed’ with women

Mohammed told Al Arabiya that al-Baghdadi and other leaders of the group were “obsessed” with women.

Mohammed, who married al-Baghdadi in 1999, said that al-Baghdadi owned over 10 Yazidi women as “slaves,” adding that al-Baghdadi had also at one point married a 13-year-old girl.

After ISIS gained control over vast territories in Syria and Iraq, al-Baghdadi became increasingly “arrogant,” harboring expectations of international recognition, according to Mohammed, who added that he held aspirations for his group to extend its control into Europe.

“Foreign women played a major role in attracting fighters,” she said.

He was ‘normal’

Mohammed said she married al-Baghdadi in 1999, adding that he was pursuing a master’s degree at an Islamic university during that period.

She described him as an ordinary individual without any extremist inclinations. However, Mohammed claimed that everything changed after al-Baghdadi was apprehended by US forces in 2004 “for no reason.”

According to her, his ideology underwent a profound transformation during his one-year incarceration.

Mohammed said that al-Baghdadi placed significant importance on his personal safety, prioritizing it above all else. She said that she never witnessed al-Baghdadi directly participating in any combat activities.

In Raqqa, formerly the de facto Syria capital of ISIS, Mohammed identified Mansour, a 23-year-old man, as al-Baghdadi’s closest associate. She said al-Baghdadi arranged the marriage of his 12-year-old daughter, Umaimah, to Mansour.

