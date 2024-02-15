Israel Palestine Conflict
Hamas chief says any deal should secure ceasefire, Israeli pullout from Gaza
Any agreement between Israel and Hamas should secure a ceasefire and an Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza in addition to achieving a serious prisoner swap deal, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement on Thursday.
