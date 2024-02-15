Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinian group Hamas’ top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, talks after meeting with Lebanon’s parliament speaker in Beirut, Lebanon, June 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. (File photo: Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Hamas chief says any deal should secure ceasefire, Israeli pullout from Gaza

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Any agreement between Israel and Hamas should secure a ceasefire and an Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza in addition to achieving a serious prisoner swap deal, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement on Thursday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

Canada, Australia, New Zealand call for ceasefire in Gaza as Israel intensifies war

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size