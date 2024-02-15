Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Mourners carry bodies of people who, according to security sources, were killed by an Israeli strike, during their funeral in Qantara, Lebanon, on February 15, 2024. (Reuters)
Mourners carry bodies of people who, according to security sources, were killed by an Israeli strike, during their funeral in Qantara, Lebanon, on February 15, 2024. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israel says it killed senior Hezbollah fighters in airstrikes on Lebanon

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

An Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese city of Nabatieh on Wednesday night killed a senior commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, his deputy and a third fighter, the Israeli military said on Thursday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

It named the first two men as Ali Muhammad Aldbas and Ibrahim Issa. Aldbas was helped orchestrate a roadside bombing in northern Israel last March, and had been involved in cross-border fighting since October, it added.

Read more:

Canada, Australia, New Zealand call for ceasefire in Gaza as Israel intensifies war

Israeli forces storm Al-Nasser Hospital in Gaza’s Khan Younis

Israeli airstrikes kill 10 Lebanese civilians

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size