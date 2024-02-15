Israel says it killed senior Hezbollah fighters in airstrikes on Lebanon
An Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese city of Nabatieh on Wednesday night killed a senior commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, his deputy and a third fighter, the Israeli military said on Thursday.
It named the first two men as Ali Muhammad Aldbas and Ibrahim Issa. Aldbas was helped orchestrate a roadside bombing in northern Israel last March, and had been involved in cross-border fighting since October, it added.
Israeli airstrikes kill 10 Lebanese civilians