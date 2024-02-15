Hezbollah fires ‘dozens of rockets’ at Israel after strikes on Lebanon

Hezbollah said it fired “dozens of rockets” at Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel on Thursday in retaliation for the killing of 10 civilians in two sets of Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon the previous day.

A senior Hezbollah official had told Reuters that Israel would “pay” for Wednesday’s strikes, which he described as “crimes.” Israeli medics and police said several rockets struck Kiryat Shmona, causing damage. There was no immediate word of casualties.

Earlier, Hezbollah said Israel would pay “the price” for killing 10 people including five children in southern Lebanon, the deadliest day for Lebanese civilians in four months of hostilities across the Lebanese-Israeli border.

An Israeli strike killed seven people in the city of Nabatieh late on Wednesday, including three children, sources in Lebanon said. It followed an earlier attack that killed a woman and her two children in the village of al-Sawana at the border.

“The enemy will pay the price for these crimes,” Hezbollah politician Hassan Fadlallah told Reuters. “The resistance will continue to practice its legitimate right to defend its people.”

