Civil defense and rescue workers remove rubbles from a building that was attacked by an Israeli airstrike, in Nabatiyeh town, south Lebanon, on February 15, 2024. (AP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israel strikes dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, military says

Israeli fighter jets struck dozens of Hezbollah targets in the area of Wadi Saluki in south Lebanon on Thursday, Israel's military said.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

It said it also hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the area of Labbouneh earlier in the day as well as a Hezbollah military structure in Taybeh overnight.

