Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Jordan's air force are loading up an aircraft ful urgent medical aid that was air-dropped to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza. (Photo: X)
Jordan's air force are loading up an aircraft ful urgent medical aid that was air-dropped to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza. (Photo: X)
Israel Palestine Conflict

UK PM Sunak welcomes Jordan airdropping humanitarian aid in Gaza

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed Jordan’s efforts to airdrop humanitarian aid to Gaza, his office said in a readout on Thursday following a meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah at Downing Street.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

A video released by Jordan’s state-owned broadcaster showed the monarch on board a plane and participating in dropping supplies to field hospitals in the enclave.

“The Prime Minister welcomed Jordan’s innovative efforts to deliver life-saving aid to Gaza by land and air, and he set out the UK’s work to unblock aid access and alleviate the humanitarian crisis,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sunak had earlier called on Israel to fully open the Kerem Shalom crossing to allow for the delivery of international aid in a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his office said on Thursday.

Read more:

Hezbollah fires ‘dozens of rockets’ at Israel after strikes on Lebanon

Israel storms Al-Nasser Hospital in Gaza’s Khan Younis as Rafah concerns grow

Houthis say will continue attacks on Red Sea shipping in solidarity with Palestinians

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size