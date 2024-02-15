UNRWA faces cash crunch next month, chief says

UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinians, faces a cash crunch next month and its financial problems will accelerate in April if funding suspended by a number of countries does not resume, the head of the agency said on Thursday.



“We will hit a negative cashflow as from March and then it will be accelerated in April unless this frozen contribution is unlocked,” UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini told Irish national broadcaster RTE before a meeting in Dublin with the country’s foreign minister.



Negative cashflow is when an organization or business has more money outgoing than incoming, impacting its ability to sustain itself.



Israel has said UNRWA, which has helped Palestinians for more than 70 years, is not fit for purpose and major donors have suspended funding after allegations that 12 of UNRWA’s thousands of Palestinian employees were suspected of involvement in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel that started the Gaza war.



Lazzarini said earlier this week that calls for UNRWA to be dismantled were short-sighted and terminating its mandate would deepen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

