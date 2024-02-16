Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinians inspect a house hit by an Israeli strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 16, 2024. (Reuters)
Palestinians inspect a house hit by an Israeli strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 16, 2024. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

At least 28,775 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

The health ministry in Gaza said Friday at least 28,775 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during the war between militants and Israel.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes 112 fatalities over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, while 68,552 people have been wounded in Gaza since war erupted on October 7.

Read more:

UN aid chief warns of possible spillover of Gazans into Egypt

Biden again tells Israel’s Netanyahu that Rafah civilians must be protected

Four patients die as oxygen runs out in Al-Nasser Hospital in Gaza’s Khan Younis

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Uniper CEO calls Biden decision to pause some LNG licenses ‘unhelpful’ Uniper CEO calls Biden decision to pause some LNG licenses ‘unhelpful’
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size