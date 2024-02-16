At least 28,775 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

The health ministry in Gaza said Friday at least 28,775 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during the war between militants and Israel.



The toll includes 112 fatalities over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, while 68,552 people have been wounded in Gaza since war erupted on October 7.



