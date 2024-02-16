A top aide to President Joe Biden said Friday that the US was working in a quiet manner to figure out how to end the cross-border conflict between Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Israel, which has seen the most intense escalation of fighting between the two in nearly two decades.

“A more comprehensive war is not the solution,” senior White House advisor Amos Hochstein told Al Arabiya English’s Hadley Gamble.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Washington rushed to calm tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, which was one of the deadliest the country has ever witnessed.

Pentagon and Biden administration officials said the deployment of thousands of US troops to the region, as well as warships off the coast of Israel, were meant to deter Hezbollah and other Iran-backed groups from opening a second front on Israel.

“What we’ve been trying to do is to make sure that we can contain the fighting to the lowest level possible and to work on solutions that are lasting solutions that can bring a cessation of hostilities,” Hochstein said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Hezbollah has said it would stop attacking Israel once a ceasefire is reached in Gaza.

“Obviously, there’s a tie to what’s happening in Gaza,” Hochstein admitted.

But the US president has tasked Hochstein with finding a solution to the conflict along the UN-demarcated Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel.

Hochstein successfully brokered a deal between the two countries last year that saw them demarcate their maritime borders.

So far, Hezbollah has rebuffed calls to halt cross-border attacks while Israel continues to bombard southern towns in Lebanon. The latest Israeli attack killed at least seven Lebanese civilians this week. Hezbollah’s secretary-general vowed to make Israel pay “with blood” for the civilian deaths.

Nevertheless, Hochstein said the US has been clear that it wants to see a cessation of hostilities and an ability for Lebanese residents in the south to return to their homes and for Israelis to be able to return to their homes in the north.

“But they have to be able to return, not just because there’s a ceasefire, but because there are conditions in place that guarantee their security. And I think that conditions have changed after Oct. 7,” Hochstein said.

He added: “Therefore, we have to have a more comprehensive arrangement that will include a number of steps on both sides, to be able to guarantee those kind of measures.”

Close to 200 Hezbollah fighters have been killed and at least a dozen Lebanese civilians as a result of Israeli strikes. Hezbollah’s attacks have reportedly killed at least 10 Israeli soldiers and several civilians.

Asked about how the US is balancing mediation when it can’t talk to Hezbollah because of its terror designation, Hochstein said there were ways for Washington to communicate with everybody in the Middle East. “And we’ll continue to do that.”

The US diplomat also defended how the Biden administration had gone about trying to ease tensions “in a quiet and direct manner with both parties to figure out what the conditions are and how to get there.”

He said he was hopeful that a diplomatic resolution would be reached.

The day after

Different proposals have been floated to Lebanon via the US, France and other countries.

Most of the proposals have called for Hezbollah to back off the border, including withdrawing some of its weapons capabilities from the area.

In return, the Lebanese Armed Forces would increase its presence in the south while Israel would halt its daily violations of Lebanese airspace and its airstrikes.

Hochstein said the US would continue to work with their European and Gulf allies towards a deal.

“We’re going to have to do a lot of building up of the Lebanese Armed Forces; we have to build up the economy in south Lebanon. That’s going to require an international coalition of support, not just the United States,” Hochstein said.

Hochstein said he and other US officials have been in talks with Gulf partners to discuss the details. “And I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to see support from them as we go into this next phase.”

Read more: Lebanon’s Nasrallah warns Hezbollah’s missiles can reach Eilat in Israel’s far south